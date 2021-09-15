Rising Unemployment Can Wipe Out Nigeria, Elite Unsafe –Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has expressed that the rising rate of unemployment portends danger for the country.

He attributed lack of education to the problems bedevilling the country, warning that if not tackled the country might be “completely wiped out.”

The minister stated this at the inaugural partnership economy summit organised by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs in Abuja.

The summit was tagged, ‘Translating Sustainable Development Goals to local businesses in Nigeria.’

Ngige said, “We are in trouble as a country. We are in trouble and anybody who tells you he doesn’t know we are in trouble is lying to himself and once you lie to yourself.

“We are facing a problem that is cyclic, one begat the other. It is left for you and me the elite to decide to save ourselves, save our children and save our country.

“If we keep on with these symptoms; buy ammunition, bomb these people, bomb kidnappers, bomb Boko Haram, you will be wasting resources.

“If you had prevented it, it would cost you less. We must give education to these people at the grassroots.

“Those who can’t get an education, we must provide them jobs so that they can fend for themselves. They can put a roof over their heads.”