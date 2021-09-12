Ronaldo Scores On Second Debut For Many United

Olayemi Oladotun
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring against Newcastle on Saturday to get his second spell with the Red Devils off to a flying start.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner tapped home in first-half stoppage time after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could only parry Mason Greenwood’s shot.

Ronaldo had been afforded a hero’s welcome before kick-off on his return to Old Trafford after securing a move from Juventus last month.

The Portuguese made his name as a world star in six years at United between 2003 and 2009, during which he won the Champions League, three Premier League titles and was first crowned the world’s best player.

