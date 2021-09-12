Ronaldo Scores On Second Debut For Many United

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring against Newcastle on Saturday to get his second spell with the Red Devils off to a flying start.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner tapped home in first-half stoppage time after Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman could only parry Mason Greenwood’s shot.

Also Read: Ronaldo Completes Man Utd Medical

Ronaldo had been afforded a hero’s welcome before kick-off on his return to Old Trafford after securing a move from Juventus last month.

The Portuguese made his name as a world star in six years at United between 2003 and 2009, during which he won the Champions League, three Premier League titles and was first crowned the world’s best player.