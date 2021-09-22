Rotational Presidency Not In APC Constitution – Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has expressed that rotational presidency is not in the constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor spoke during the inauguration of a presidential campaign movement for him by some northern youth in Kaduna.

Governor Yahaya said Nigerian youths will decide his fate in the presidential race.

Bello, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Youth and Student Affairs, Ahmed Jubril, stated that it is a good development that Nigerian youths are now coming on board to identify with a youth like them for the exalted position of Nigerian President.

According to him, “Governor Yahaya Bello is doing the right thing because in other countries we have seen where the youths have taken over. It is only a plus for us as youths to be calling on Governor Bello to come and be the number one person in Nigeria.”

On the agitation for return of Presidency to the South, Governor Bello said, “The agitation is part of democracy, everybody has the right to call for what they want and it is their opinion. But we know that as a party, in the APC, we don’t have any fixed law saying anybody is entitled to power in any area for a period of time. Let the youth of Nigeria decide who they want.

“If they have seen the youth in Governor Bello, if they have seen a leader and a unifier of the country in him, then he shall be President by the grace of God, because man proposes, but God has the final say.

“When elected President of Nigeria, Governor Bello will be doing a lot differently, because he has been doing that. The nation is just getting back from Coronavirus and economic recession and you can see Kogi was rated fastest growing economy in Nigeria within that period of time.

“This means Governor Bello is a man who sees beyond ordinary and taken advantage of circumstances. I believe this is the kind of person we want in Nigeria now, someone with passion for the country someone who is a unifier and has fought against insecurity. We need a leader with commitment to protecting lives and properties of Nigerians,” he said.