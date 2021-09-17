Samklef Unveils His 1st Property In US

Popular music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has unveiled his new property in the United States of America.

The music producer took to his Instagram page to announce his latest acquisition.

The veteran hitmaker said in the video clip showing the interior and exterior of the property that the typical Nigerian has a bad attitude of sizing up someone who does not flaunt their assets on social media.

Read Also: I Quit Talking About Pastors, Politicians – Samklef

Samklef also said that he has another Air BnB in Maryland where the occupants pay him monthly.

“My 1st property in America. Work in silence. Politicians, pastors, artist, all my street guys, we no dey fight again. We don settle,” he captioned the video.