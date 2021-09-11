Sanwo-Olu Signs Bill On VAT Collection Into Law

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed into law the bill seeking to empower the state to collect value-added tax (VAT).

This was made known by Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner for information and strategy.

He stated that the governor signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” after returning from an official trip to Abuja on Friday.

“By this act, the bill has now become a law,” he added.

Recall that earlier this week, the VAT bill passed the first and second reading at the Lagos state house of assembly.