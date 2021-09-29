Security Is Everyone’s Business, Says Former President, Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that security is the business of every Nigerian.

Commenting on the security situation of the country, he pointed out that government should not be left alone to secure lives and property.

He said: “It is very obvious that these days people don’t go to farm anymore because of one fear or the other. Everybody should be involved in securing the country. Yes, government will do its part but we as individuals should also do our own part.

“My humble suggestion is that government and stakeholders should do a lot of dialogue, when you start talking sometimes it reduces the anger in people. We must build this issue of human security and the security of the country.“