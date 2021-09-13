September 14 Sit-At-Home Sacrosanct – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared Tuesday, September 14, 2021 as another sit-at-home day to commemorate victims of genocidal invasion of the compound of its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State.

The proscribed group alleged that no fewer than 28 Biafrans were killed that day by the Army during the raid.

This was contained in a statement from its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The group advised people of the zone to stay indoors as a mark of honour to these fallen heroes and heroines.

It maintained that no sacrifice would be considered too much for those victims who had “watered the tree of Biafra freedom with their blood.”