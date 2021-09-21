Several Injured As Gunmen Attack Passengers In Abia

Several persons were reportedly injured in the early hours of Monday, after gunmen attacked passengers travelling along the Ohafia-Bende-Umuahia Road, in Abia State.

The passengers were travelling from Ohafia to Umuahia when their vehicle was attacked by the assailants.

According to witnesses, the criminals had laid ambush at the popular Ugwu Rubber, near Igbere in Bende Local Government Area from where they attacked the travellers.

As at the time of filing this report, it was not clear if there were any fatalities.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for Abia State Police Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, gave an assurance that operatives have been deployed in the area.

He added that an investigation has been launched and more details regarding the attack would be made available after a proper probe.