Singer 2baba celebrates his birthday with a loved up picture with his wife, Annie Idibia

Singer 2baba has taken to social media to celebrate his birthday with a photo that has melted hearts on social media.

The singer and his wife, Annie, were captured during a romantic moment where they almost shared a kiss together.

2baba went on to note that he isn’t a perfect human being as he wished himself a happy birthday celebration.

In the caption that accompanied the post, 2baba explained that he is human and prone to make mistakes in life.

The singer, however, added that he keeps working to be the best version of himself. 2baba wrote:

“I know I’m not without mistakes neither I’m I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well.”

In a different portion of his note, the singer wished himself a happy birthday and also prayed for his home.