Singer Iyanya Appointed SSA To Gov Ayade

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya Mbuk, has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Cross River state, Ben Ayade on Tourism and Entertainment.

Ubi Franklin, former CEO of Made Men Music Group, shared the news on his Instagram page and congratulated the “Kukere” music star.

Iyanya also took to his Instagram page to shower praises on Governor Ayade.

He wrote:

“Let the world know that when a child cries for help and his father helps its a privilege. I have a father in the governor of cross river state who never ceases to help the helpless. I join the rest of cross river youths and music talents all over the world to thank you for your usual assistance.God is with you as you drive our dear state to greater heights. God bless you sir @sirbenayade.”