Singer Waje Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

Popular Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, alias Waje, has rolled out beautiful pictures of herself to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

The singer and songwriter clocks 41 on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning, the seasoned vocal coach and music star posted pictures of herself donned in a blue two-piece suit.

Read Also: I Can’t Remember What It Feels Like To Love And Be Loved — Singer Waje

In the spirit of gratitude for witnessing herself clock a new age, the “Heart Season” singer captioned the photos thus:

“I am thankful for LOVE, I am surrounded by LOVE. 💙”

The mother of one has also expressed her gratitude to her friends for pulling a pleasant surprise on her.