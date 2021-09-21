Sit-at-home: Angry Villagers Beat Suspected IPOB Leader To Death In Imo

The Imo State Police Command on Monday confirmed that angry villagers have beaten to death a suspected leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Obinwanne Iwu, 34-year-old from Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the State Commissioner of Police, Hussani Rabiu told newsmen in Owerri, the incident happened in Oru Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area in the state.

The CP said the angry villagers were infuriated because Iwu and the members of his gang were forcing them to close their shops and obey the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The Police added that the angry villagers on sighting the security operatives fled to an unknown destination.

According to the Police, “On 20/09/2021 at about 07:45hrs, while residents of Umuagbavo Oru Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, came out of their houses for their daily business activities. Shops were opened and people were going about their lawful businesses.

“When one Obinwanne Iwu ‘m’ age 34 years, a native Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State, an escapee of Imo Correctional Centre Owerri and a member of the proscribed IPOB/ESN terror group, came to the market with members of his gang attacking, looting opened shops and forcing people to lock up their shops and preventing them from doing their legitimate businesses.”

“Shouting at the top of their voices today is Monday and everybody must obey the sit at home order “. This did not go down well with the people who resisted it in its entirety.