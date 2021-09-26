Social Media Is A Blessing And A Curse – Actress Biodun Okeowo

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo, has said that social media is both a blessing and a curse.

Biodun Okeowo stated this in a post shared on her Instagram page as she stuns in a lovely outfit.

The curvy movie star further advised her fans and followers never to seek social media validation.

The beautiful mother of two wrote:

“Social media is a blessing and a curse. Never seeks its validation. Do you…. Sense or nonsense? Happy Sunday to you all.”

Information Nigeria recalls that Biodun Okeowo advised her fans and followers never to visit their partner unannounced.

In a post shared on her Instagram page, the actress said irrespective of how an individual is comfortable in a relationship and he/she is yet to be confirmed as husband or wife, it is not advisable to pay an unannounced visit.