Soldier, 42 Fleeing Terrorists Die In Niger Gun Duel

A combined team of military and mobile police forces has reportedly neutralised 42 terrorists at Alawa community in Shiroro axis of Niger State.

It was gathered that the security operatives laid ambush for the bandits, who were fleeing the ongoing military operations in neighbouring Zamfara State.

A source said during the ensuing gun duel, a soldier was killed, while a few others sustained injuries.

He said: “The troops got credible intelligence on the movement of the bandits towards Alawa.

“They were escaping from military onslaught in forests of neighbouring Zamfara and we engaged them at Manganda junction. At least 42 bandits were killed, as the rest escaped with serious wounds.

“We lost a soldier, while other team members, who sustained injuries, have been taken to Asmau Hospital in Kagara.

“We also recovered sophisticated weapons, motorcycles and herds of cattle from the bandits during the operation.”

Similarly, stakeholders in Shiroro are craving a permanent solution to the problem of escaping hoodlums in the area.

Some community leaders said gunmen fleeing Zamfara were seen on motorcycles hooded.

“The ongoing military operation in Zamfara needs to be well-coordinated and replicated in other states to save vulnerable states from bearing the brunt of the exercise,” they pleaded.