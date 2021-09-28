Soludo: Defeat In Anambra Governorship Election Will Mark End Of APGA

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra, Charles Chukwuma Soludo has stated that the party needs to win the November 6 election to survive.

Soludo spoke on Tuesday during a campaign at Akpo community in Aguata LGA of the state.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)reportedly used the event to formally flag off his campaign tour.

At the rally, he stated that losing the Anambra governorship election would be the end of APGA.

He urged the electorate to vote for the party, saying APGA is the only party that can take the state to “enviable heights”.

“We cannot afford to lose this election, because if we lose, it will be the end of APGA,” Soludo said.

“So, we need to work together and make sure we win this election to survive and carry on the legacy of the party.

“This is why I have come to you, to appeal to our traditional rulers, community leaders, president-generals, women and youths to vote for APGA.

“God has destined it that APGA is the party that can take Anambra to an enviable height. Do not waste your votes by voting other parties. Let us get there together and make Anambra proud.”