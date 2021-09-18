South-East, South-South Governors’ Silence Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest Distasteful: IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the silence of south-east and south-south governors over Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest as ‘distasteful and loathsome’.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful stated this in a statement on Friday.

He expressed that the governors are yet to openly condemn Kanu’s extradition.

He added that while governors from other regions are supporting their people, the south-east and south-south governors are afraid to talk about the release of the secessionist.

“We the global family of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu find loathsome and distasteful, the complacent attitude of south-east and south-south Govs and religious leaders over the fate of our Leader following his abduction and extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria.

“It’s baffling that since June 19th Kanu was abducted in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in clear violation of international laws, the south-east and south-south governors and religious leaders are yet to openly condemn the act or take any action to register their displeasure with the impunity of the federal government of Nigeria.

“This criminal silence strongly confirms our earlier understanding and fears that these hypocritical leaders and traitors may be part of our leader’s ordeals. While leaders from other zones are courageously speaking up for their own, Governors and religious leaders from south-east and south-south have kept mute for reasons best known to them.

“Sheikh Abubakar Gumi and Fulani governors in the North have never hidden their support for bandits killer herdsmen who they have consistently advocated amnesty for but religious leaders from Biafra land are sore afraid to talk of the release of Nnamdi Kanu who committed no crime but to ask for the freedom of his people including these leaders and their families.

“We are watching and keeping records. When the chips are down, we will know who is who.”