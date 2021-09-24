“Stop Envying Packaged Lives You See On Social Media,” Actress Georgina Onuoha Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian actress, Georgina Onuoha has told her fans to stop envying packaged lives that they see on social media because not all that glitters is gold.

The veteran movie star took to her Instagram page to dish out this piece of advice.

In her words:

“September to remember!! Oh Lord.. Nigerian entertainment industry is currently on steroids. Moral of the whole drama: this should be a wake up call and a teaching moment for all who are quick to tap into anointing!! Be careful of those you envy and tap into their anointing. Not all that glitters is gold.”