Stop Telling People To Pray For Nigeria, Seun Kuti Tells Pastors

Afrobeats musician, Seun Kuti, has addressed a note to Nigerian pastors and Muslim clerics.

Taking to his Instagram page, the son of late Afrobeats legend Fela Kuti instructed them to stop telling people to pray for Nigeria but rather tell them to fight for Nigeria.

Read Also: “You Are Disgracing Wizkid,” Seun Kuti Knocks Fans

He wrote:

“Switch up the sermon! I mean when some Pastors in some churches weren’t performing, we didn’t pray for them, we sacked them ( fought) from office. When some girls say some pastors raped them we didn’t pray for them na. When one man say one pastor knack him wife , the pastor no pray for am o but everyday pray for Nigeria, pray for your leaders. FIGHT FOR NIGERIA!! #getthesax”