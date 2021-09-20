“Success Is Sweeter With People Who Saw You Struggling” – Singer Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has shared his opinion on the concept of success.

According to the ‘Jowo’ crooner, although success is a sweet experience, it is only a sweet experience when a person is celebrating their wins with those who saw them when they were struggling to be successful.

In his words:

“Success is sweet! E sweet die! But e no sweet when it’s not with the people who knew you weren’t shit before!!”

