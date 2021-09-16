Tacha Acquires New Mansion In Lagos

Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season four alumna, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has acquired a brand new multimillionaira mansion in Lagos.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share the video clips showing her going up and down in the new mansion on her Stories.

Congratulatory messages have since poured in for the 25-year-old reality TV star cum serial entrepreneur.

Fans have also praised the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter for her hard work as this is her second mansion.

Read Also: Tacha Celebrates International Achievement

@5khairport wrote, “Okay, on this one, she truly deserves this and more. She is sincerely smart and hardworking.”

@wallpaperplace wrote, “She used the stones they threw at her to get successful! Congratulations jare.”

@_kennyowen wrote, “This girl works really hard!!!! Congratulations are in order Tacha.”