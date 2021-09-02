Tacha Celebrates International Achievement

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha, has celebrated her international achievement of appearing on the US Weekly.

US Weekly is a weekly celebrity and entertainment magazine based in New York City that focuses on the lifestyle of celebrities and hot celebrity gossip.

Taking to her Insta-story, Tacha has bragged to Nigerians about her ground-breaking achievement, asking if their favourite celebrities or future celebrities can make it to the US Weekly.

Read Also: I Can Never Date A Broke Man – Tacha

Speaking further, she disclosed that anybody who feels it easy to appear in the magazine should try achieving it. After the achievement, they can now hold a conversation together.