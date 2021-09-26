Tambuwal: Almajiri System Will Be Remodelled — Not Banned

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has stated that the state will work on remodelling the almajiri education system.

He stated this while dpeaking on Saturday, at the closing ceremony of a two-day workshop for the adaptation of the Indonesian Pondok system into the Almajiri-Islamiyya educational system in the state.

Tambuwal stated that his administration will ensure that the initiative is implemented.

“We are not aiming to ban the almajiri qur’anic education system as some people have urged the Sokoto state government to emulate other states.

“We are striving to provide reasonable solutions to the challenges and with the present initiative, the time has come.”

Tambuwal also added that the review of the almajiri education system will also contribute to reducing the number of out-of-school children in the country.