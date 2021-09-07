Tega Apologizes To Husband, Nigerians

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye former housemate, Tega, has broken her silence regarding the claims that she has not spoken nor seen her husband, AJ Money since her eviction.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, Tega said that she is going to own up to getting intimate with Boma while in the house.

The mother of one further said that she is seizing the opportunity to tender a sincere apology to Nigerians.

She also said that she has spoken to her husband and they are good.

Tega further added that the intimacy between her and Boma in the house was pre-discussed between the both of them.