“Tega Is Not The Cause Of Nigeria’s Problems,” Actress Susan Peters Blasts Trolls

Nollywood actress, Susan Peters, has slammed netizens for trolling BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Tega on social media.

According to the actress, Tega is not the cause of Nigeria’s problems and should be left to handle her matrimonial issues the way she deems fit.

Read Also: “Please Pray For Me And My Family,” Tega Appeals To Nigerians

Peters further asked that everyone should should rest regarding the matter as she wondered why the energy used in trolling the reality TV star was not channeled during elections to vote in better leaders.

The actress also pointed out that the reality TV star and her husband have settled their differences and reconciled so online trolls who have been crying more than the bereaved should move on.