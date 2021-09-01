TESCOM Chair Charges Staff To Shun Indolence

The Chairman, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mallam Bello Tahueed Abubakar has charged the commission staff to shun indolence in whatever guise in the course of discharging their duties, in their own interests and that of the entire people of the state.

The Chairman gave the charge in Ilorin today, during a sensitization meeting, organized by Teaching Service Commission Management.

At the meeting, the Chairman stressed further the need for the Commission staff to avoid actions capable of denting their images in the course of discharging their constitutional duties, but quick to add that, no one was interested in witch-hunting anybody.

Abubakar said they should rather be steadfast and committed to their jobs with a view to complementing government’s efforts at ensuring quality education for all.

In return, he assured them of government’s commitment at ensuring conducive working environment for all the Commission workers, in order to get the best out of them.

In his remarks, the Permanent Member One of the Commission, Alhaji Mustapha Kobe, warned the staff against lateness and truancy enjoining them to justify their pay, by being committed to work.

Permanent Member Two, Mallam Suleiman Danseko, in his comments solicited for supports and cooperation of all Commission staff, to enhance success.

Also speaking, the Director of Personnel Finance and Supply of the Commission, Alhaji Amuda Aliyu, commended the Chairman for his efforts at putting the Commission on a better pedestal and called for synergy between staff and board members, for the Commission to succeed in its endeavours.