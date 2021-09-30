‘Thank You For Not Bringing The Roof Down When I Failed Maths,’ Alex Unusual Celebrates Father’s Birthday

BBNaija Double Wahala season three ex-housemate, Alex Asogwa, alias Alex Unusual has penned a lengthy post addressed to her father on his birthday.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to celebrate him.

“Hi Father, I really want to say that I’m proud to be your daughter. I’m grateful to God that I’ve had you in my life since day one and not for once have you failed me. Thank you for not bringing the roof down when I failed maths, you don’t know how much positive effect that single act had in my life. Thank you for making sure I always had money.

Thank you for teaching me how to smile and stay calm amidst chaos. I appreciate how you never put any form of pressure on me. I appreciate your every sunday call to remind me of the church and prayer. HAPPY BIRTHDAY FATHER @his_childrens_father,” the reality TV star wrote.