“The baby is coming” – Lil Nas X says he’s “having contractions” hours before his album drops (video)

Montero Lamar Hill (born April 9, 1999), known by his stage name Lil Nas X who is an American rapper and singer-songwriter has said he’s “having contractions” hours before his album drops.

The Montero album will be released tonight and the Old Town Road rapper is trying to build up anticipation by sharing the “labour” video.

“The baby is coming,” Lil Nas X cries in the video as he holds his swollen tummy, pretending to be in agony.

The singer shared “maternity photos” two weeks back, stating he’s pregnant with his coming album.