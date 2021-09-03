The Devil Is At Work On Social Media – Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has stated that the devil is currently at work on social media.

The movie star and multiple brand ambassador and influencer stated this on her Instagram page on Friday afternoon.

The mother of one then urged her fans and followers to guard their mind and space.

In her words:

“There is a lot going on in real life and social media at the moment. The devil is really at work. Guide your space. Guide your heart. Guard your mind. Guard your intake. Choose peace. Do not protect anything that’s out to destroy you.”