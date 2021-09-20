There’ll Be Trouble If IPOB Insists Anambra Gov Election Won’t Hold –Ubah

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election, Ifeanyi Ubah, has expressed that there will be trouble if the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra insists that the November 6, 2021 election won’t hold.

Ubah, who represents Anambra South in the upper legislative chamber, made this known on Monday in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

IPOB had threatened that no election would hold in the entire South-East zone (Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia states) till it achieved its agitation for secession from the Nigerian state.

Also Read: Sit-At-Home: Kidnappers, Criminals Have Hijacked IPOB Agitation, Says Umahi

Speaking on the worsening security situation in the South-East and how it could affect the November governorship election in Anambra, Ubah said, “We will talk to our brothers – the IPOB people, they should not say no election because if they say so, they will be imposing something we don’t want.

“So, we have to tell them the importance. We know they have power but let them pipe down for us to do this election because if we don’t do this election proper, there will be trouble. Anambra is the head of Igbo Nation.”