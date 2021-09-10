Those Sleeping With Other People’s Wives Are Judging Me For My Actions – Boma

Recently-evicted BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Boma has reacted to those judging him. He says many of them sleep with other people’s wives and yet they dare judge him.

Speaking in an interview with The Punch about his affair with Tega in the house, Boma stated that those judging him were just being hypocritical.

In his words:

“Those actresses, are they not married with kids in their family? Don’t they kiss people on set? So, I feel people just want to be hypocrites. Even the people that are sleeping with other people’s wives are still talking.

People were just projecting their anger. It’s like most people woke up and didn’t have a good day. With things practically rough with them, they wanted to take out their aggression or frustration on somebody. They all come on social media and start backlashing someone.”