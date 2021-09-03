Tinubu Is Best Politician To Succeed Buhari, Says Support Group

The Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA), a support group, has expressed that former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, is the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akin Badeji, director-general of the group, in a statement on Friday, expressed that Tinubu will consolidate on the achievements of Buhari.

He stated that everyone should support Tinubu for the 2023 presidency irrespective of tribal or religious sentiments.

“Tinubu stands out as one politician with the best résumé to consolidate on the next level milestones of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration,” he said.

“NDA is a partisan group aimed at garnering support in the Diaspora and across the length and breadth of Nigeria for Tinubu presidency, come 2023.

“We looked around for such personality with the political clout and national appeal to the various interest groups, that can consolidate on whatever achievements the Buhari government has made.

“And we discovered that one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leaders, Tinubu, is the best man for the job.

“As a bridge-builder with a great personality and mentality that recognises all and sundry, there cannot be a better replacement for President Buhari come 2023.”