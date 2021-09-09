Tonto Dikeh Remembers Late Mother After 32 Years

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has taken to her Instagram page to share an old photo of her late mother in remembrance of her death anniversary.

The movie star’s mother passed away 32 years ago.

She captioned the post:

“Celebration of Life 🕊 32years Gone 🕊.. We’ve hurt, we’ve healed, now it’s time to celebrate what beautiful life you may have lived 🕊. I hope you keep on resting in Peace Mama 🕊 Love Always🕊, Your Little Girl ❤️”

In the comments section, fans have pointed out the striking resemblance between the actress and her late mother.

Tonto then reacted to this by creating a new post to highlight the differences between both of them.

“🙈 Am the only one who don’t seee any resemblance. My nose is small her nose is 😩. Yes I see our Rabbit teeth, I admit 😔. Her eyes are sexily Lazy mine Are big. My face oval, Hers oval and round at the same time..🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 y’all am done …Love you mama 🥰, ” she wrote.