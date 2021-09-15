Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri Denies Being Arrested By DSS (Video)

Prince Kpokpogri, the ex-lover of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh, has denied being arrested by DSS officials, claiming it’s a rumour in an Instagram live video.

Information Nigeria recalls that the alleged detainment was made known by Instagram blogger Gist lover.

This was alongside a petition to the commissioner of police stating Prince Kpokpogri is being investigated for alleged blackmail extortion and obtaining private information by false pretence.

It was also revealed that the DSS detained him due to these allegations leveled against him.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kpokpogri has debunked the rumours circulating social media about his arrest, stating that those who passed the information should prove their evidence.