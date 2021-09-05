Toyin Abraham Celebrates As She Clocks 41

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has shared gorgeous pictures to celebrate her 41st birthday on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The movie star who is also celebrating the premiere of her movie, The Ghost And The Tout Too in the cinemas on Sunday, wrote a caption to celebrate herself on her Instagram page.

It reads:

“So on this day a woman of purpose was born. Every year a strive to be better and push myself to be even greater than the year before. I am happy for how far I’ve come, but this is only the start. Thank you Lord for this new age and many more to come by your grace. I am Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi.”