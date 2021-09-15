Toyin Abraham Celebrates Daughter’s 16th Birthday

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has taken to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

The movie star’s daughter, Temitope Ajeyemi, clocks 16 on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Describing the teenager, Toyin wrote:

Happy birthday Omo mi @temitopeajeyemi. I’m grateful to God for blessing me with a beautiful, smart , caring and intelligent daughter. I’m always amazed at how much love you show your brother Ireoluwa and how protective and possessive of him you are. I’m always proud of how committed you are to your academic life and for being God fearing. May God continue to keep you for us and be your light in all you do. I love you too much my baby girl.”

