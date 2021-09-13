Toyin Abraham Speaks On Competition With Funke Akindele

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has broken her silence after a review of her new movie sparked controversies involving her and Funke Akindele.

Information Nigeria recalls the actress and mother of one suffered a hit when her highly-publicized movie, The Ghost and The Tout Too was negatively reviewed by Cinema Pointer on Instagram.

As if that wasn’t enough, Cinema Pointer claimed that Abraham’s movie tried badly to copy Akindele’s Omo Ghetto: The Saga but could not meet up with the standard of the latter.

Cinema Pointer then told people not to go to the cinemas to watch The Ghost And The Tout Too, pointing them rather to Netflix to watch Omo Ghetto: The Saga.

The review sparked outrage from netizens but popular actress Iyabo Ojo took the bold step to call our Akindele in the comments section.

“How much did Funke pay you to write this rubbish? The day she begins to find ways not to talk to bad about her fellow colleagues or discredit their work or personality, that day she will begin to experience inner peace,” Iyabo wrote.

Reacting to all this, Toyin spoke via her Instagram page.

“I don’t care who is doing better than me, I was doing better than I was last year.”