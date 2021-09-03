Trader In Court for Allegedly Biting Off Woman’s Nipple

By
Sheedah Lawal
-
Court

A 25-year-old trader, Tasuru Abdullahi,  who allegedly bit off a woman’s nipple appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The police charged Abdullahi, whose address was not given with sexual assault  and grievous harm.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, said the defendant allegedly  bit off Ms Nkechi Anosike’s nipple and swallowed it.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 22 at 2.00 p.m. on Alhaji Murhi Street in Oregun, Lagos. He alleged the defendant also sexually assaulted the complainant.

The prosecutor said the alleged offence contravened the provisions of sections 245 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

