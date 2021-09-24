Uche Maduagwu slams Bobrisky as he questions his loyalty to Tonto Dikeh

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu has called out Bobrisky after the cross-dresser waded into former BFF, Tonto Dikeh and Prince Kpokpogri’s breakup scandal.

Maduagwu in his Instagram post, claimed that he told Tonto to distance herself from the cross-dresser.

Asking if Bobrisky was a monitoring spirit rather than a loyal friend he claimed he was to Tonto, the actor stated that Tonto doesn’t need nightmares especially “seeing him without Snapchat filters”.

He wrote;

Even if all the better meat for pot dey talk, should pomo show face? Just got off the phone with my angel now, honestly, Bobrisky need more prayers than Buhari, I begged Tonto Dikeh to distance herself from you, because your I dey look for my original gender rada rada dey draw her back spiritually, and more so, King do not need any nightmares especially when he see you without your I better PASS my neighbor Snapchat filter, Egun festival part one. I #laugh in Adire clothe when dem say dem loyal for #good four years, is that loyalty or demonic

