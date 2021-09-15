UCL: Chelsea Stutter To Victory, Man Utd Lose

Defending champion, Chelsea stuttered to victory against Zenit St Petersburg to kick off its Champions League campaign.

Having missed several chances to go ahead, it looked as if Chelsea were going to leave with a draw.

However, striker, Romelu Lukaku thumping header in the 69th minute gave the Blues victory.

In the first match of the season, Manchester United lost against Swiss club, Young Boys.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 13th minute for United. However, fullback, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s dangerous challenge on Christopher Martins earned the defender a straight red card.

They looked set to hang on for a point in an entertaining match after Cameroon winger Moumi Ngamaleu’s equaliser.

But a 95th-minute mistake by substitute Jesse Lingard – who had replaced Ronaldo with 18 minutes left – allowed Jordan Siebatcheu to score the winner for the team that had to come through qualifying to reach the group stage.