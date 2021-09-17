Umahi: Fani-Kayode Lied — He Wasn’t Instrumental In My Defection To APC

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode was not instrumental in his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former minister, on rejoining the APC on Thursday, stated that he was instrumental in the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to the APC.

He listed Umahi of Ebonyi state; Ben Ayade of Cross River, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara as the governors he helped facilitate their defection to the APC.

Reacting to this claim on Friday, Umahi speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, stated that Fani-Kayode played no role in his movement to the APC, and so he must withdraw the “insulting” statement.

He stated that he had moved to the APC to bridge the gap between the people of the south-east and the federal government.

Umahi also said though he is still a good friend of Fani-Kayode, he is certain that the former minister never played a role in the defection of any governor, including himself to the ruling party.