Umahi: Only Buhari Can Decide Who Becomes APC National Chairman

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari has a significant role to play on who becomes the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor spoke on Wednesday, when he received Ali Modu Sheriff, former governor of Borno, who was in the state to make consultations on contesting for the national chairmanship position of the APC.

Umahi stated that Buhari will decide how the next APC chairman will emerge.

He added that he will support Sheriff if the contest is thrown open.

“When one person has a good heart and the rest of us do not and are not patriotic, no development can take place.

“You can see that my executive council members melted their hearts into mine, which made us have good hearts and achieve a lot.

“I thank you (Sheriff) for informing us of your decision to contest the APC national chairmanship, but the president, who is the leader of the party, has a role to play.

“He is the only one that can take a decision, but if it is thrown open, you are my choice. The president can say in the interest of the party, let another person be there; we will obey him.”