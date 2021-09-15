Umahi: Sit-At-Home Not Biting South-East Governors

Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, Dave Umahi has expressed that the sit-at-home trend in the south-east affects the residents and not the governors.

He described the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as “war brought by the people upon themselves”.

Umahi stated that the governors have tried their best to encourage the residents to stop complying with the order.

He spoke on Tuesday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state capital, during the inauguration of his senior special adviser on religion and welfare matters, Abraham Nwali, as the south-east chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“Governors of the south-east have done their best to check the situation and when people sit at home, it is not biting the governors,” he said.

Also Read: IPOB: Sit-At-Home Detrimental To Economic Survival Of The South-East – Kalu

“When you sit at home, there is food for the governors in their homes and some of their children are outside the country.

“There have been sit-at-home this Monday and Tuesday and I heard there is another on Friday with the church’s own on Sunday.

“Another group might come up and declare its own on Wednesday and Thursday, then the end will come.

“The situation will then be clear to the people but we implore the church to announce the dangers of this practice.

“The church can intervene through adequate enlightenment on the dire consequences of the sit-at-home order.

“Other geo-political zones are not sitting at home and we are killing ourselves in the name of agitation.”