UN Assembly: Buhari Leaves For New York Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja on Sunday, September 19, 2021, for New York, United States of America, to participate in the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday titled, ‘President Buhari attends UN General Assembly in New York’.

According to the statement, “Buhari will address the Assembly during the General Debates on Friday, September 24 when he will speak on the theme of the conference ‘Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to the Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalize the United Nations,’ and other global issues.

“In the course of the Assembly, the Nigerian leader and members of the delegation will partake in other significant meetings such as; The High-Level Meeting to Commemorate the Twentieth Anniversary of the Adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action on the theme ‘Reparations, Racial Justice and Equality for People of African Descent.’

“The delegation will also participate in Food Systems Summit; High-Level Dialogue on Energy; and The High-Level Plenary Meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.”