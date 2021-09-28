Unemployment, Underemployment Fuelling Insecurity — Ngige

Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige has attributed Nigeria’s worsening insecurity to unemployment and underemployment.

He urged the elites, particularly employers of labour, to address the twin problems so that peace and security could prevail across the land.

Ngige spoke yesterday in Abuja while hosting the national officers of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), led by their National President Chinedu Okoronkwo, who was accompanied by the association’s consultant, Dr. Maurice Ibe of The Benham Group.

The IPMAN leaders were in the minister’s office to seek his support for the association’s plan to enrol its over 2.5 million members into the Federal Government’s Micro Pension Plan (MPP). Officials of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) were also present.

Ngige said: “A lot of the insecurity problems that we have are caused by unemployment and underemployment.

“In underemployment, people are not making money up to the minimum wage of N30,000 monthly or they are not working up to eight hours in a week, which is the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standard. For full employment, that person must be in a workplace and doing eight hours.

“Insecurity is caused by people who feel cheated by the society. They carry arms, they carry daggers, among other things, to vent their anger against the elites.

“So, the elites in Nigeria are endangered, including me, all of us. So, the sooner we start talking to the elites in employer organisations, like yours, the better, so that we can cure this malady and prevent it from escalating,” he said.