VAT Collection: FIRS’ Move To Amend Constitution Dead On Arrival, Says Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed that the move by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to amend the constitution by including value-added tax (VAT) in the exclusive list will fail.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Sunday, he stated that it was unconstitutional for the federal government to be sharing VAT.

Akeredolu, who also doubles as chairman of the southern governors’ forum, argued that VAT is under the purview of states.

He expressed that the law does not give power to the FG to collect VAT and share it with the states.

“The issue of VAT, looking at the constitution, is under the purview of the states. Southern governors have taken a decision to pursue fiscal federalism. I am a lawyer. This is not a tax that is under the purview of the federal government,” Akeredolu said.

“The attempt by the FIRS and others who are clamouring for amendment is a confirmation that it does not give them the power. So, they are seeking an amendment to the constitution.

“If by the grace of God, all of us, including the south and a few states in the north, can all agree, that amendment will be dead on arrival. There is nowhere in the southern house of assemblies that it will be approved. Why seek an amendment to the constitution when the provisions are so clear?”