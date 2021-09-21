VAT Collection: We Must Wake Up To Reality, Says Gombe Governor

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has expressed that the move by governments of Lagos and Rivers to collect value-added tax (VAT) is a wake-up call for the state.

Yahaya stated this when he received All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Gombe south senatorial district on Monday.

The governor said with what is happening with Lagos and Rivers states on VAT collection, “if they are granted the opportunity to collect VAT, what are we going to do?”

He expressed that if the income generated from VAT ceases, the Gombe state government would be unable to pay salaries, adding that 35 percent of the state’s earnings was from the tax.

Yahaya stated that the reason why Lagos and Rivers could boast over VAT collection was because of the industries they have in their states, hence, “we must wake up to the reality on the ground”.