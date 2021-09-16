Vivo’s Y53s has Splendid Upgrades to Level Up Your Mobile Experience

vivo is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the vivo Y53s on the 16th of September 2021. The unveil has got people anticipating and much buzz has been generated over the upgrades on this model. The upgraded functions of the phone have set a high bar for competing brands, and it is a phone made for this generation to live life to the fullest.

Take clearer shots

Introducing the cameras with a quality that is extremely valuable for money! The high-definition 64MP main rear camera sets a new standard for phones in the same price range, bringing impressive clarity to users at unbeatable value. Users can now enjoy tailored enhancements across five aspects, including skin tone, texture and facial features. They can even adjust the details manually to create portraits and selfie videos that showcase their unique personality and selves. Additionally, the selfie camera is a 16 MP camera that is now supported by an intelligent algorithm that enhances vivo’s expertise in front camera photography.

The vivo Y53s allows users to take quality photos even with minimal external lighting. The Super Night Mode on the rear camera is supported by multi-frame denoising to render splendid night shots. Meanwhile, the Super Night Selfie mode on Y53s leverages tools like the Selfie Softlight Band and a noise cancellation algorithm to capture high-quality photos in low-light conditions. With automatic ambient lighting technology, users will never need to worry; users never have to worry about using a flash and exposing flaws in their skin because the soft light adjusts to the ambient lighting automatically.

With PDAF technology, the vivo Y53s keep subjects in constant focus by locking in on their eyes to ensure they are always the centre of attention. This powerful tech makes it a lot easier to capture those fleeting moments of fun as the camera allows for a seamless transition between shots. All users have to do is strike a pose and click the shutter!

vivo Y53s also provides a space for creativity to flow as it comes with an AI Editor that enables users to create stylish videos and share them with ease on social media. Its AI algorithm identifies both faces and scenes within the video footage, then fits them into a new reel within a vlog template that users can pick from a variety of options.

A Phone that matches your style

The exterior of the vivo Y53s allows users to match their phone to their look. The phone’s appearance has been constructed with much consideration of both practicality and aesthetics. It comes in two stunning colours: Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow. The former allows users to enjoy how the reflections of light resemble the crashing waves, hence the inspiration for the name. The latter is made with a cutting-edge nano-grade optical coating that paints the full spectrum of colours on the back of the phone. Users can admire how the beautiful hues shimmer and change in the light.

Designed with the user’s needs in mind

The vivo Y53s also has upgraded capabilities to let users live life to the fullest. The vivo Y53s boasts a large 128GB capacity and a three-card slot for up to 1TB of memory expansion. Users can now binge-watch their favourite drama series or take as many photos and videos as they like.

With an enormous 5000mAh battery, users don’t need to worry about their phone dying during crucial moments. Additionally, the vivo Y53s comes with fast charging, so users do not have to wait – your phone will be ready to leave when you are. Fitted with a 33W FlashCharge carefully designed with the user in mind, the vivo Y53s can regain sufficient power before leaving home if users are in a rush in just 15 minutes. Users can now enjoy a recharge of up to 70% in just 41 minutes, which is 37% faster than the 18W Fast Charge.

Gaming redefined

The vivo Y53s is also fitted with an Ultra Gaming Mode to elevate the gaming experience. The phone comes with a brand-new Esports Mode, upgrading the level of intensity in everyday games. It even comes with customised audio effects to help transport users to distant worlds and immerse them in realistic battlefields. The mode also turns on the phone’s Do Not Disturb function to remove distracting alerts and incoming messages so users can devote full attention to winning glory.

vivo has definitely lived up to its high standards by amping up the capabilities of their smartphone with this new launch of the vivo Y53s. Many value-added functions have been included in this extremely affordable phone retailing for ₦131,000. Users should get the vivo Y53s when it is officially out in stores today to experience the wonder themselves to take clearer shots and Unlock More Fun!

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven value, user-orientation, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up seven production bases (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, and more regions, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

