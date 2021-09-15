We Are Working To Implement New Minimum Wage – Kogi Govt

The Kogi State Government has re-stated its commitment to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage for workers in the state.

The State Head of Service (HOS), Mrs. Hannah Onyinoyi Odiyo gave the assurance while declaring open, a one-day workshop organised by the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Kogi Chapter, for its members in Lokoja, on Tuesday.

She reemphasized the State Government’s resolve to sustain enhanced welfare packages for civil servants in the state to boost their productivity on the job.

She promised that Government will sustain regular payment of salaries, pensions and other entitlements currently being enjoyed by its workers to better their living conditions.

She maintained that re-training of staff will also continue to receive topmost priority.

The HOS disclosed that the government had equally embarked on the motivation of workers through empowering them on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to meet up with the modern reality in the discharge of their duties.

“As Civil Servants, you must strive to complement government’s efforts to enhance your well-being by keying into investments that will better your living as well as plan for your retirement in future” the HOS admonished.