We Must Stand For Nnamdi Kanu As Our Son -PDP Ex-Publicity Secretary Olisa Metuh

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, has expressed that a political solution be found to the crisis which led to the arrest and incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Metuh stated this in a statement titled, ‘Metuh seeks political solution on Nnamdi Kanu’s incarceration…donates office to PDP,’ made available to reporters in Abuja on Saturday.

Metuh reportedly made the appeal in Nnewi, Anambra State, while inaugurating a fully furnished office complex he built and donated to the Nnewi North chapter of the PDP on Friday.

Metuh also appealed to youths to desist from acts capable of crippling the economy and social life in the region.

Metuh said, “I, Chief Olisa Metuh, is here to give my 100 per cent support to the South East National Assembly Caucus on its initiatives to provide political solution to the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the situations that constitute unrest in South East Nigeria.

“I call on the South East Governors Forum to join in providing political solutions to the plight of Ndi Igbo so as to ensure a peaceful zone for our people.

“Nnamdi Kanu is an Igbo man and our son, He has not stolen before, nor has he killed anyone before and hence we must stand for him as our son.”

