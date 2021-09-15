We Will Welcome Jonathan To The APC – Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would welcome former President Goodluck Jonathan if he decides to join the ruling party.

Spokesman of the APC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said if the Nigerian ex-President defects to their fold, it will strengthen the party’s structure.

“I am hearing that for the first time that we are expecting the former President. That will be great news. We will welcome him; that will also strengthen the party,” Akpanudoedehe, who is also the National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, said.

When asked if APC would pick Jonathan as its presidential candidate should he join its fold, the party’s spokesman neither confirmed nor opposed it.

Rather, he said the ruling party has a special waiver for new members, including the privilege of vying for any political office in the country.

“The last National Executive Council (NEC) of the party actually gave a blanket approval to any individual that if you join APC today, it is as if you are a founding member of the party.

“So, anyone who joins today has the same opportunity to run for any office in this party. It has always been so, so I am not speculating,” he added.